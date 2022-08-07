White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, International/National Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Robert Kesten, Exploring One of the Largest LGBTQ+ Archives and Libraries in the U.S., and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Latest News Regarding Ukraine-Monday, August 8th, From 10am-12Noon ET

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, YONKERS, NY — August 8, 2022 —White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey… From 10-10:30am ET

Con Edison most recent bill was very high. Westchester County awaits a new rate from Sustainable Westchester. Are the prospects for Sustainable Westchester devising a less expensive rate plausible? White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said, “We must act” to install new solar installations. 10,268 new Covid-19 cases became known in July 2022. What and why is the rationale for not divulging the number of hospitalization that have taken place? Party affiliation may be changed if accomplished before the August 23rd primaries, but it will not take effect until August 30th if one does not file the change prior to August 11th. Not filing a change before August 11th will not allow one to vote in the Democratic Primary, and not allow one to vote in the August 30th Republican Primary.

International/National Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq. From 10:30-11am ET.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admitted on Wednesday that he lied for years when he said that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax when he knew it was ‘100% real’. Facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit, he now admits he was wrong. Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors “taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president”. Dr. Scott Gottlieb says U.S. needs to boost monkeypox testing “substantially” if the U.S. hopes to gain control over the virus. Japan plans to boost defense spending. Tokyo is aware that should a conflict break over the Taiwan Strait, possibly involving an invasion by China, then Japan will be drawn into the fighting due to its geographical proximity and US military bases in Okinawa and other parts of Japan. Akitoshi Miyashita, a professor of international relations at Tokyo International University, said China’s aggression towards Taiwan was increasing tensions, and in the immediate future, governments are likely to increase military spending. “Countries throughout the region can see what is going on in Ukraine and they fear something similar could happen over Taiwan.” That means governments are more willing to spend on defense, to be prepared for the security challenges they may face. Does that effectively mean the beginning of an arms race.” There is already evidence of that build-up happening. On Thursday, Japanese media reported that the Defense Ministry will seek a record $41 billion) budget for the next fiscal year, with much of the new spending earmarked for space projects and cyberspace security. There are also plans to develop and deploy new generations of anti-aircraft and anti-shipping missiles in the islands of Okinawa, just a couple of hundred kilometers from Taiwan. The Japanese military is also investing heavily in the development of next-generation drones, which have proved their value on the battlefield in Ukraine. Did Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi exacerbate an arms-race out of ignorance? If not, why was she not dissuaded from visiting Taiwan?

Robert Kesten explores one of the largest LGBTQ+ archives and libraries in the U.S. From 11-11:30am ET

We learn that despite bias and bigotry, the LGBTQ+ community represents similarities, as well as disparities of our shared humanity often not recognized. Is there a psychological explanation for anti-gay bias? Does straight, bisexual, and gay lifestyle choices evolve? Is that part of the fear of some and yet, not others? What permits some to be comfortable in their skin and not others?

Time permitting. Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris reviews the latest news about Ukraine. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.

