Yonkers Police Charge Local Man in Stabbing Death of Senior Citizen

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – August 12, 2022 — On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at approximately 1:19 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to an apartment inside 289 Nepperhan Avenue on a report of a deceased female. Upon arrival First Responders located an elderly female down on the floor in a lifeless state in the presence of blood splatter; upon examination the female victim was found with multiple stab wounds. No other persons were present in the apartment. Police cordoned off the scene and initiated a criminal investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and interviewed subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video, and processed forensic evidence. Investigation yielded that the victim and a male suspect entered the building together on the night of August 9th, with the suspect leaving the building alone approximately 90 minutes later. On August 11th, a family member of the victim called building management to check on her welfare after not hearing from the same, leading to the discovery of the crime scene. Investigators developed information identifying the suspect as Deshawn NUNEZ.

During the evening of August 10th, a day after the murder but before its discovery, 3rd Precinct Patrol Officers observed Deshawn NUNEZ loitering in the area of 372 Riverdale Avenue; NUNEZ was known to the officers and they had information that he had multiple active warrants and that he was violating a stay-away order of protection at the location. Officers placed NUNEZ into custody without incident.

Investigators believe that NUNEZ and the victim were known to each other, and he allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the torso with a kitchen knife that was recovered at scene. NUNEZ made spontaneous statements implicating himself in the murder. Detectives further believe that NUNEZ’s motivation may have been retaliation for perceived past incidents involving relatives of the victim; the case remains under active investigation.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza stated, “This most heinous of crimes, perpetrated upon a defenseless older woman, is horrific and unimaginable. People who commit extreme acts of violence must be met with extreme acts of justice under the law – alleged criminals like Deshawn Nunez, when found guilty, must never be allowed to harm anyone else again. I applaud the excellent work by our Police Officers and Detectives in removing this violent individual from our community.”

Deshawn NUNEZ, a 21-year-old resident of Riverdale Avenue this City, was booked on one count of Murder 2, a Class A-I Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law; at the time of his arrest, he had one active arrest warrant and three active bench warrants for charges including Burglary, Assault, Aggravated Harassment, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon for incidents unrelated to this case. NUNEZ is expected to be remanded to the Westchester County Jail pending arraignment on the murder charge. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

The victim is identified as Renee Spencer, a 68-year-old resident of Nepperhan Avenue this City. The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offer their sincere condolences to her family and friends.

NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

