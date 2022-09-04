4 Arrested in 3 Incidents Early Monday Morning, 3 Guns Recovered

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, NY — September 19, 2022 — Mount Vernon Police Officers, working early Monday morning made four felony arrests, stemming from three separate incidents.

The first incident occurred shortly before 2:00 AM and began as a traffic stop for violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver put the car in gear and sped off. Officers were able to locate the vehicle again after a short period of time and during their investigation of the vehicle, the driver, and the passenger, two illegal firearms and a substantial quantity of cannabis was recovered. The driver of the vehicle Demar Bryan, 36 years of age, of Mount Vernon and his passenger Jeremy Blake, 30 years of age, also of Mount Vernon were arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the 3rd Degree. Demar Bryan is also charged with Resisting Arrest and numerous violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law. Both men were lodged in Mount Vernon and will be arraigned later today.

Then around 3:20 AM, officers were investigating an illegally parked vehicle in the area of South 5th Avenue and West 5th Street, when they observed a person sleeping inside of the vehicle. As officers continued to investigate the vehicle and the sleeping person, they observed a handgun sitting on the persons lap. Officers were able to open the door of the car and safely recover the handgun. Upon continuing their investigation, the officers determined that the person identified as 28-year-old Jowayne Wallace of Mount Vernon, did not have a permit to possess the handgun. Wallace was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, he is scheduled to be arraigned later today.

Finally, as officers were completing the second handgun incident of the tour, there was a call for an activated burglar alarm at 415 East Sandford Blvd. Officers responded to the location and observed two people inside of the closed gas station actively removing merchandise from shelves within the store. Officers further observed that the front window of the store shattered. The individuals inside, identified as Angelo McNair, 47 years of age, of Mount Vernon and Michael Wallace, 49, also of Mount Vernon, were taken into custody on scene. McNair and Wallace were both charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree. Mount Vernon detectives are also investigating an earlier break in at the same location.

SOURCE: Mount Vernon Police Department