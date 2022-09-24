Bronx Man Sentenced to Five Years in State Prison for Attempted Rape in Yonkers

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 29-year-old Bronx resident Steven Hernandez was sentenced on Sept. 22, 2022, to five years in state prison for the attempted rape of a woman in Yonkers.

WHITE PLAINS, NY — September 24, 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 29-year-old Bronx resident Steven Hernandez was sentenced on Sept. 22, 2022, to five years in state prison for the attempted rape of a woman in Yonkers.

On July 30, 2021, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the victim was pushing her grandchild in a stroller and was about to enter an apartment building in Yonkers when the defendant, who was unknown to the victim, grabbed the victim from behind, put his hands under her shirt and groped her. The defendant attempted to push the victim into a nearby bush and a struggle ensued as the defendant pulled at the victim’s hips and clothing, and then exposed and fondled himself. During the incident, the defendant repeatedly said the word “sex.”

A bystander, who heard the victim screaming, approached the scene to help the victim and the defendant ran away. The Yonkers Police Department arrested Hernandez shortly after the incident.

In May 2022, the defendant pled guilty to Attempted Rape in the First Degree, a violent felony. In accordance with his sentence, the defendant will also be subject to 12 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was before Judge James McCarty in Westchester County Court, and was prosecuted by Special Prosecutions Deputy Division Chief Michelle Lopez.

