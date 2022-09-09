Andre Malcolm of Mount Vernon Arrested for Violent Attack on Acquaintance Andre Letts

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — September 8, 2022 — A Mount Vernon man was arrested on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, for a violent attack on another resident on 7th Avenue.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, shortly before 4:30 PM, Mount Vernon Police were dispatched to 401 South 7th Avenue on a report of a man shot. Upon arriving at the location, Officers located the victim, Andre Letts, laying on the sidewalk bleeding from an injury to the back of his head. Mr. Letts was treated on scene and transported to Jacobi Medical Center.

Through investigation it was determined that Mr. Letts was inside the basement of his South 7th Avenue home, when Andre Malcolm, an acquaintance, entered the home and attacked him. Mr. Letts stated that he was struck with a handgun and as he was struck the gun was fired. Evidence located at the scene indicated that there was indeed a shot fired at the location, Mr. Letts however was not struck by this gunshot. The firearm was not recovered. Investigating Detectives were able to develop Malcolm as the suspect and took him into custody a short time after the incident.

Mr. Letts was admitted to Jacobi Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Malcolm was charged with two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Fourth Degree. Malcolm will be arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court.