ATTENTION ALL YONKERS POLICE TIP 411 USERS – UPGRADED ALERT SYSTEM REQUIRES NEW SYSTEM SIGN-UP; Present System to End on September 30th

YONKERS, NY — September 14, 2022 — The Yonkers Police Department is switching over to a new Motorola Solutions Emergency and Community Alert Notification System and Tip Submission System. These new systems will be part of an integrated technologies platform in an effort to enhance police operations and services. The existing Tip411 platform will be turned off on 9/30/2022; existing users will be required to sign-up with the new service. The “Yonkers PD” mobile application will no longer be available at that time.

To sign-up for Yonkers Police Emergency and Community Alerts, go to www.yonkersny.gov/ypd and click on the SIGN-UP FOR ALERTS button.

*

*

*

*

*

*

To submit a Tip, go to www.yonkersny.gov/ypd and click on the SUBMIT A TIP button; additionally, Tips can be sent via text message by texting the keyword YPD plus the Tip to CRIMES (274637).

Please note: Tips are intended to share information about past incidents or on-going investigations; it is not a substitute for our call center. Please do not submit tips for in-progress events as tips are not reviewed in real-time. To report a traffic violation or quality-of-life complaint, please call (914) 377-7900 to speak to a police dispatcher. EMERGENCIES or ACTIVE CRIMES – CALL 911.

The Yonkers Police would like to thank Citizen Observer | Tip411 for our twelve year partnership.

# # #

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Yonkers Police Headquarters | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701.