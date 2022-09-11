Blessing the Families of the World from Israel in Pakistan

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 — Communities across Pakistan are being devastated by catastrophic flooding brought on by intense endless monsoon rains. One third of the country is currently underwater, according to the most recent reports, with the grim death toll climbing to more than 1,300 people including nearly 500 children. Over 33 million people have been affected. Pakistan’s largest lake is on the verge of flooding, risking even more lives. The Genesis 123 Foundation has stepped up to help those most in need and we pray that you will join us.

In addition to people, flooding has damaged more than a million homes, 600 schools, 145 bridges, and thousands of miles of roads – making relief efforts extremely challenging and entirely cutting off many communities from receiving the outside help they desperately need.

The humanitarian situation is grave and deteriorating rapidly, with many more families expected to be pushed to the brink of survival as the disaster continues to unfold. The threat of disease spreading is rampant, risking killing thousands more.

Why am I writing, from Israel of all places, to share this with you? With the mission to build bridges between Jews and Christians and Christians with Israel, we take that responsibility seriously, and not just in the developed world. And, as the case in Pakistan, we do that even in countries that are technically at war with Israel and don’t recognize our right to exist. When God commands us to be a blessing to the families of the world, He does not mean only in countries that like us.

I have a number of Pakistani Christian friends. They love and support and pray for Israel. Unconditionally. But life is hard for Christians there, living as second class citizens, often persecuted in the extremist Moslem society. All of a sudden, this week, I have received numerous appeals for help. Their situation is grim and its too much not to try to do something. Please join us today to be part of blessing Pakistan, especially the persecuted Christian minority. (Activates Donation Module)

The needs are great and immediate: food, shelter, hygiene kits, medicine, clothing, and more. Exacerbating the problems, because of the flooding and in addition to the loss of life and damage to properties, many have lost their main source of food and income, which will push many more into long-term hunger, poverty, disease, and death.

The problem is not just among people. Nearly a million cattle, goats, and sheep have died, so far. These are main sources of food and income for rural communities, and a major source of dairy for children. As flooding worsens and disease spreads, more animals will die. These are not just pets, they are a primary source of life.

Staple crops have been lost such as cotton, sugar, rice, dates, grapes and apples have been destroyed. It will be at least a year before they are able to replant and harvest yielding more poverty.

Flooding has also contaminated clean drinking water, with fresh water and sewage flooded together, transporting disease.

In the male dominated society, women are suffering uniquely from a lack of female hygiene materials, which also adds to their risk of lack of privacy and fear of harassment.

Estimates are that the damage has cost some $20 billion so far, on top of the ravaging human suffering.

I am writing to ask your help, today, to join us to be a blessing to Pakistanis, especially Christians who struggle as second-class citizens, and women and children . Our aid will be targeted, to make the biggest impact possible. Not through official Pakistani organizations which prioritize the dominant Moslem society, but among and through Christians directly. However, coming from Israel we know that will create a possible risk to their safety, so we will act below the radar. We cannot ship food, clothing, tents, and medical supplies directly from Israel, so we will find and engage other sources to do this through.

Blessings from Jerusalem,

Jonathan Feldstein

President

Genesis 123 Foundation

