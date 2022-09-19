Bronxville, Eastchester and Tuckahoe Identify Community Resources, Assets and Areas of Improvement

Bronxville Tribune Edition

BRONXVILLE, NY, EASTCHESTER, NY and TUCKAHOE, NY — September 19, 2022 — “The Community Fund of Bronxville, Eastchester and Tuckahoe in conjunction with researchers at Pace University have partnered for the purpose of identifying available community resources, assets and areas for improvement. Attached is a community needs assessment survey of the communities of Bronxville, Eastchester and Tuckahoe!

The survey asks you to identify which types of services should be prioritized. Results from the survey will help to identify the issues most in need of our attention.

The more residents who complete the survey, the more helpful the results will be in helping us to identify what matters most.

I’m urging all residents to please complete the survey. It will take about 10 mins of your time. Thank you!

SOURCE: Mayor Omayra Andino | Village of Tuckahoe |

Please participate in the survey.

English BET Survey. Final.pdf

Por favor, participe en la encuesta.

Spanish BET Survey. Final.pdf