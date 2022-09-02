Bronxville Union Free School District Appoints Dr. Rachel Kelly as Interim Superintendent

BRONXVILLE, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — September 2, 2022 – The Bronxville Union Free School District was pleased to yesterday announce that Dr. Rachel Linhardt Kelly has been appointed as the district’s interim superintendent effective January 1, 2023 following the retirement of Dr. Roy Montesano. Dr. Kelly has served the district for 27 of her 33 years as an educator, currently as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Pupil Services since 2014.

“We are grateful for Dr. Kelly’s willingness to serve as the district’s interim superintendent,” said. “Her educational experience, relationship with faculty and staff, and knowledge of our community make her the ideal person to take on this critical role for the district.”

The Board of Education is continuing its search for a permanent superintendent with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2023.

Dr. Kelly came to Bronxville in 1995 and helped to develop the special education program that has been a hallmark of the district. A member of the Leadership Team, she played a key role in creating the Bronxville Promise, the components of which (to lead, innovate, engage the world and think critically) guide the district’s approach to education. Dr. Kelly is also a highly visible leader who prioritizes being in the classrooms and getting to know the students, faculty and community members.

“The Bronxville school is seen by many as the crown jewel of this wonderful community and one of the main reasons people move here,” said Dr. Kelly. “Serving as interim superintendent is not only a tremendous responsibility, it’s a great privilege and honor. I am eager to bring my years of experience to this role and work alongside Dr. Montesano as he approaches retirement. I very much look forward to leading our incredibly talented team of educators.”

Dr. Kelly is a graduate of SUNY Binghamton and holds advanced degrees from Teachers College and The Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Columbia University, where she was also an adjunct faculty member. Dr Kelly’s husband is also an educator beginning his 18th year as Head of School and a teacher of Ethics at Horace Mann School and their daughter, a recent graduate of Brown University, is beginning Columbia Law School this fall.