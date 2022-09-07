Budget & Finance Committee Meeting – September 13, 2022 @5:00 PM

YONKERS, NY — September 7, 2022 — Please be advised that the Budget & Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, September 13, 2022 5:00PM. The Meeting will be held in person at the Yonkers City Council Chambers.

1. A Special Ordinance amending the City of Yonkers Capital Budget for fiscal year 2022/2023 by increasing the capital budget by $48,000,000.

Budget & Finance Committee Meeting

City Council President Lakisha Collins Bellamy – Chair

Majority Leader – Tasha Diaz

Majority Whip – John Rubbo

Minority Leader – Mike Breen

Councilmember Corazon Pineda-Isaac

Councilmember Shanae Williams

Councilmember Anthony Merante

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701