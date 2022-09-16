City of Yonkers 2022 Composting Season Guidelines

YONKERS, NY — September 16, 2022 — Beginning Wednesday, Sept 21st through Wed, Dec 7th we enter our composting season.

Leaves must be placed in brown compost bags for collection. Please note: the Environmental Services Division will make two trips. One for the recycling & another for the leaf composting.

In addition to the curbside collection, the Mayor has arranged for the Organic Yard located at 610 Nepperhan Ave to remain open until 6pm during the composting season.

All residents must weigh in at scale house for tracking purposes, however, will not be charged.

Questions Call: (914) 377-4357