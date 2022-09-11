City of Yonkers Underreports Income and Taxes to the IRS and NYS

YONKERS, NY — September 10, 2022 — For years, the City of Yonkers has underreported income and taxes to the IRS and NYS.

Regulations as defined by the IRS

According to the IRS Publication 15-B, employers providing company cars to employees are required to report personal mileage as taxable fringe benefits on W-2 issued to such employees.

The City of Yonkers has failed to report such taxable fringe benefits on all employees with issued City cars cheating taxing authorities of tax dollars.

Personal mileage means nonwork-related purposes such as: the commute between home and work, using it on the weekend or for a vacation, or someone other than your employee using it like a family member, friend, or neighbor.

The City of Yonkers Finance Department is required to annually request vehicle mileage from employees with City cars and report non-work related mileage on City cars as income on the W-2s. However, we learned the Finance Department has failed to make this computation to report the taxable fringe benefits.

This failure subjects the City of the Yonkers and employees with City cars to civil penalties for all years in question.