Competition Hot for New York Sire Stakes “Day of Champions”

8 Finals Races take place Saturday, September 10 at Tioga Downs

SCHENECTADY, NY – September 9, 2022 — New York’s richest day of harness racing takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Tioga Downs for the New York Sire Stakes “Day of Champions”. Eight finals races featuring the best state-bred 2- and 3-year-olds will be contested for $200,000 purses each.

“We have seen some outstanding performances leading up to this much anticipated day of racing,” said Steve Jones, trustee, New York Breeding Development Fund. “We congratulate all owners, trainers and drivers who have made it this far in the program.”

All racing fans are welcome to attend and watch the highly competitive day of harness racing. Post-time is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tioga Downs is located at 2348 West River Road in Nichols, New York.

The New York Sire Stakes Day of Champions post-position draw was livestreamed via Facebook on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. You can watch the full draw here.

Visit the New York Sire Stakes website at www.nysirestakes.com for more information.

About the Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund: The Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund is a public benefit corporation established in 1965 by the Laverne Law (Laws of New York, Chapter 567 of the Laws of 1965). The mission of the fund is to promote agriculture through the breeding of Standardbred horses and the conduct of equine research within the state. To carry out its legislative mission, the Fund administers the New York Sire Stakes races, Excelsior/State Fair Series races, and County Fair Races.

