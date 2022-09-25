Con Edison Gas Main Replacement in the Jackson, Townsend, Peace Street Area From September 27 to December 2022

ConEd will be replacing gas mains in the Jackson, Townsend, Peace Street area beginning next week. The below notice has been or will be hand delivered to every home in the work area.

Location of Work

Pelham Manor Work Scheduled

A Con Edison contractor, Riggs Distler & Co. Inc., will be working in your area on Gas project. We expect to work from September 27 to December 2022.

How the Work Could Affect Your Service

To complete our work, we may need to temporarily interrupt your gas service. If we do need to interrupt your service, a Con Edison employee or contractor will contact you by phone or in person to schedule the time.

To help protect everyone from coronavirus (COVID-19), we will only interrupt service with your permission, our employee or contractor will wear a face covering and gloves at all times and maintain six feet social distance wherever possible while they are in your home.

If you have questions about the upcoming work, or concerns about private facilities buried in your lawn, such as sprinkler lines or electric dog fences, please email CustomerQuestions@conEd.com and reference your job identification number WG21025117. The Con Edison construction supervisor is Alyssa Matchett.

Please note: There is usually a delay between the end of the project and the final landscaping or paving restoration, which is completed by different contractors.

Please email dl-WestchesterRCA@conEd.com if you have any questions or concerns.

Locations and Work Schedule

Jackson Avenue between Split Rock Road & Plymouth Street; Townsend Avenue between Split Rock Road & Peace Street

Monday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Tuesday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Wednesday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Thursday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

What to Expect

Limited Street Parking

Noise

Working on Customer Property