Congressman Zeldin Endorsed by Current and Former Democrat Elected Officials and Other Democrat Leaders

NEW YORK, NY —September 12, 2022 — Today, current and former Democrat Elected Officials and other Democrat leaders endorsed the Gubernatorial campaign of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1).

Watch the press conference here.

“To me, this was a no brainer, and let me tell you why. Look at the current condition of New York State and New York City. There’s mayhem in our streets, in our courts, in our jails; a mass exodus from New York City and New York State,” said New York City Councilman Robert Holden. “We’re headed in the wrong direction and the policies of this Governor have really made this come to a point where this isn’t an option for many voters in New York, and as a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat – 50 years as a Democrat – the handwriting is on the wall. Lee Zeldin is the option for voters in New York State.”

“I’m a lifelong Democrat, but today I’m not here as a Democrat, a Republican. I’m here for the average New Yorkers. I‘m here for the New Yorkers who are scared to get on the train. I’m here for the New Yorkers who are scared to walk the sidewalks of our city,” said Dov Hikind, former New York State Assemblyman.

“When I was in Albany with Dov, we had the former Commonsense Caucus. Twenty members joined to push through strong anti-crime laws. You can’t get that today,” said Stephen Kaufman, former NYS Assemblyman and City Council Member. “There’s no common sense. There’s no intelligence. There’s no wisdom. All it is is corruption. All it is is pay to pay. We have a chance to open the windows, to let sunshine into government, to bring somebody who has a great proven record who is pro New York State, who will fight for our survival. I support wholeheartedly, as a Democrat, as a human being, as a New Yorker, our next Governor of New York State Lee Zeldin.

“I was a special education teacher for over 14 years, and I have never once in my life voted for a Republican. That changes in 2022 with Lee Zeldin. I put my full support behind him,” said Michael Kane, founder of Teachers for Choice. “We need balance back. We need common sense back.”

“I stand here as a 40 year Democrat,” said Madeline Brame, Chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council. “We are sick and tired of being sick and tired. Every day, there’s a mother identifying her child’s body at the morgue. We’re tired of it. There’s a mother and a family at a child’s bedside praying and hoping they pull through the night. We’re sick and tired of people being beaten in the head with hammers. The one that almost chopped a man’s head off the other day with a machete. We’re sick and tired of it. We want to know what is going to happen, who is going to be there to protect the victims of crime. We believe and we trust that Lee Zeldin is the man who is going to pay attention and listen to our concerns, and he’s going to go in there and do his best to turn things around.”

“Crime is out of control and no matter how hard the Democrats repeat the same line, we know that cashless bail is to blame and it must be repealed in New York City and New York State for our city to return to the safe city we’ve enjoyed for decades,” said Yiatin Chu, Founder and President of Asian Wave Alliance. “Today, there is urgency in electing a leader that will take our priorities seriously – public safety, affordability and educating our kids well for their future, our future. This is why I support Lee Zeldin as our next Governor in New York.”

“I’m a first generation immigrant,” said Donghui Zang, former New York City Council Candidate. “I made my way up through education, and I understand how important it is for every child to be given the same opportunity through a fair and objective test. The test also motivates kids and is an essential part of learning. I support Lee Zeldin for Governor, because he will honor and respect meritocracy.”

“The way Governor Hochul is running the city and the state is a disaster. Last week, two children coming out of school in Brooklyn were killed. Parents are afraid to send their children to school. They don’t even know if their children will be coming back alive,” said Ruben Diaz Sr, former New York State Senator. “As a hispanic, I’m here to tell the Democratic Party you have taken us for granted for many years. The Hispanic community has been voting Democrat, but now we are awakened.”

“What you see are current and former Democrat elected officials, and other Democrat community leaders coming together as New Yorkers in this very important moment in time when we have an opportunity to save our city and save our state. I’m running for Governor to be the governor for all New Yorkers whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or independent. Whether you vote for me or you don’t, it’s our job to work with colleagues in government to find common ground however possible. To work with all New Yorkers on solutions that will move this city and state forward,” said Congressman Lee Zeldin.

# # #

SOURCE: press@zeldinfornewyork.com