Cross County Center Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Live Music, Food Truck & Shopping

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, September 21, 2022

YONKERS, NY — September 15, 2022 —WHAT: 4PM – 7PM – As part of national Hispanic Heritage Month, Cross County Center is bringing shoppers and visitors live music from strolling mariachi band, Mariachi Sol Mixteco and food from the Crazy Taco Mex food truck, located at center court.

Shoppers are also encouraged to visit retailers like Ulta Beauty and Macy’s, with special brands created by diverse Latin businesses and entrepreneurs. Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from September 15 – October 15, 2022.

WHERE: Cross County Center

8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

(Junction of NY State Thruway and Cross County Parkway)

Sources: Josefa Paganuzzi, Thompson & Bender; Liz Pollack, Cross County Center.