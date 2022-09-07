Cross County Center Welcomes Sticky’s The Finger Joint

Yonkers, NY – September 7, 2022 — Cross County Center, the iconic outdoor shopping destination, welcomed Sticky’s The Finger Joint, a popular New York City based fried chicken restaurant to its list of renowned restaurants this month.

The location, which will be Sticky’s first in Westchester County and fourteenth in the New York metropolitan area, will be located across from the Gap, on the North Facing Parking Lot at the former home of BGR Burger Joint. The restaurant is 1,740 square feet and has indoor and outdoor seating for guests.

Liz Pollack, Senior Manager of Marketing for Cross County Shopping Center remarked “We are thrilled to welcome such a popular NYC eatery for our shoppers. It is part of our ongoing strategy to bring the most current and fresh retail and food concepts to Westchester County’s first open air shopping destination.”

Founded ten years ago in Greenwich Village, Sticky’s bills itself as “New York City’s finest gourmet chicken finger restaurant,” and has since expanded to nine locations in New York and four locations. in New Jersey.

In addition to chicken fingers, Sticky’s menu includes chicken thigh poppers, sandwiches, and wraps made with from scratch with premium ingredients. The restaurant also offers a variety of french fries along with more than 18 homemade dipping sauces ranging from flavors such as General Sticky Tso to Sassy BBQ to Sunny Mustard to Nashville Numb.

