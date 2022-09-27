YONKERS, NY — September 26, 2022 —The Yonkers Tribune contacted Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, Esq., Yonkers City Council President and Municipal Housing Authority Board Member with respect to her friend Lisa McKay Harris, Yonkers Deputy Parks Commissioner who is presently in the Caribbean island of Antigua. It seems that allegations against Mrs. Harris’ husband, Elroy Harris, who works for MHA, allege that he was filmed engaging sexually with a 16-year-old girl in the stairwell of one of the Schroeder Street Project buildings, formerly known as the William A. Schlobohm Houses in the City of Yonkers this past Friday. A call to Yonkers Police Department’s 4th Precinct was re-directed to voice mail today. The 4th Precinct has jurisdiction over all the Schroeder Street Project buildings.

Elroy Harris has lost his employment with MHA; he was fired today, Monday, September 26th.

When a text inquiry was made of Ms. Collins-Bellamy, her text response was, “I am not at liberty to discuss the matter!” Ms. Collins-Bellamy and Lisa McKay Harris are good friends.