“Everything is energy and that is all there is to it.” ~ Albert Einstein

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — September 16, 2022 —When he made the comment above, Einstein was probably referring to his famous equation, E=mc2, which was contained in his second paper on the Special Theory of Relativity published in September 1905. He famously proposed that energy and matter were equivalent; and, that a small amount of mass contains a very large amount of energy when liberated in a nuclear reaction. However, were he alive today and living in Europe, he might rephrase that statement to say “Energy is Everything”, especially with regards to the energy challenges facing Europeans at present.

On July 26, the EU announced that it would institute the rationing of natural gas with a “voluntary reduction” of 15% of historical usage, after Russia stated that it would reduce the flow of gas in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe by 40% of system capacity. On September 2, 2022, Russia announced that it would cut off all natural gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany and the rest of the EU until further notice, as retaliation for the embargo on Russian oil instituted by the West in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Consumer price inflation hit 9.1% in August in the 19 countries that use the Euro, according to the EU statistics office. Energy costs are up 38% in the EU year-to-date and are projected to continue to rise through the balance of the year as the winter approaches.

Unfortunately, the EU is a victim of its own success in its efforts to reduce fossil-fired power plant operations to reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. According to EuroStat, in 1990, coal fired power plants produced 26.2% of the EU’s electricity needs; in 2020, only 10.2%. In 1990, natural gas supplied 17.2% of EU electricity generation; in 2020, it increased to 24%. In 1990, oil accounted for 40% of the EU’s electrical power generation; in 2020, 35.2%. In 1990, nuclear and renewable energy (wind and solar) accounted for 12.7% and 4.47%, respectively. In 2020, nuclear generation accounted for 12.8%, while renewables increased to 17.6%. So, what can one conclude about the changing composition of the EU’s electric power grid? Why is the EU facing an energy crisis of monumental proportions coming into the 2022-2023 winter?

The answer is quite simple. The EU reduced its percentage of fossil-fueled (coal and oil) power generation 21% since 1990. To make up for that decrease in fossil-fired electric generating capacity, it increased natural gas generation by 7% and increased less reliable alternative energy power generation by 13%. According to EuroStat, hard coal consumption decreased 80% from 1990-2020. Hard coal production fell to 56 million tonnes and brown coal to around 250 million tonnes in 2020. The irony of all of this is that in 2020, the EU had proven coal reserves of 79 billion tonnes. That is enough coal to supply the total 1990 coal demand (peak period) in the EU for 282 years! In fact, there are more than enough proven coal reserves to replace the increase in natural gas consumption and make the EU less dependent on foreign energy sources.

Why did all of this have to happen? It didn’t! What could Europe and the rest of the world have done to prevent the energy shortage? First, if a country is not energy independent or have a cost effective, abundant supply of nuclear or fossil fuel energy from a reliable, friendly source, that country is vulnerable to the whims of those who supply it. Energy powers the economy; it fuels national security; and, it controls every aspect of the standard of living of every citizen. Second, the EU could have listened to the real science about man-made global warming and not to the pseudoscientists at the UN who have been promoting a fraudulent global warming hypothesis for selfish reasons for the last 30+ years.

In my book titled “Global Warming: The Great Deception- The Triumph of Dollars and Politics Over Science and Why You Should Care”, I cite published, peer-reviewed scientific research, employing the first principles of the relevant scientific fields of thermodynamics, quantum mechanics, atmospheric physics and spectroscopy to prove that CO2 does not cause global warming. I use publicly available data from the world’s temperature databases to prove that there has been no significant global warming of the Earth’s atmosphere, oceans or land mass. Do the scientific facts matter at all? Will people in Europe freeze or go hungry this winter due to ignorance of the facts?

In 1990, both Europe and China had 200 gigawatts (billion watts) of installed fossil fuel electric generating capacity. In 2020, the EU had reduced their fossil fuel generating capacity to 150 gigawatts (with a goal of phasing out all fossil fuel plants by 2035) while China had increased theirs to 1,000 gigawatts. In 2021, China started construction on the addition of 91 gigawatts of coal fired generating capacity, more than three times the rest of the world combined! In 2021, coal accounted for 80% of China’s electrical generating capacity. In 2021, India had 400 gigawatts of installed electrical generating capacity, 70% of which was produced by coal. Does anyone really think the Chinese and Indians are going to stop burning coal? Does any politician in Europe know that the atmosphere in China and India is connected to the European atmosphere?

To paraphrase Einstein, energy is everything in our modern society. In developed countries, most people do not know what it is like to live with rolling blackouts or no power for longer periods of time. Most people do not know what it is like to have to choose between food and energy, because both have become expensive and hard to obtain. Unfortunately, it seems that some Europeans may experience those realities this winter.

Guy K. Mitchell, Jr. is the author of a new book titled “Global Warming:The Great Deception-The Triumph of Dollars and politics Over Science and Why You Should Care.” It was published on Amazon.com on January 4, 2022.