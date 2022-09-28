Expect These 4 Lifestyle Changes After a Car Accident

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — September 27, 2022 — No one likes to be in a car accident. It is disastrous and may have significant impacts on your life. For example, you might sustain a permanent disability or injury, lose your job and income, or take time off from work to deal with the aftermath. In addition to dealing with that, you’ll also have to change your lifestyle.

Perhaps you may need to get a new car, or you may need to adjust your insurance policy. But these are just some of the many changes you can expect your way after a car accident. To understand fully, read on to learn about several lifestyle changes to expect after a car accident and tips on dealing with them.

You Might Face Severe Injuries

If you’re lucky, the only thing you’ll suffer from is a couple of bruises and cuts. But if you’re unlucky, you could face a permanent disability or even death. In fact, car accidents are one of the leading causes of death in the United States. And of those who survive car accidents, many will suffer from some form of permanent disability, such as paralysis or brain damage.

It will undoubtedly change your life if you suffer from severe injuries. You may no longer be able to work or take care of yourself. You may need to rely on others for help with basic tasks like eating and bathing. And your injuries may require lifelong treatment, such as rehabilitation, medication, and surgery. Make sure to hire a car accident lawyer to compensate for your medical bills. While money may not compensate for your suffering, it can make life easier by paying for your bills and medical expenses.

Your Car Might Get Totaled

If your car is totaled, you’ll have to buy a new one. Obviously, this will be a major financial burden, as you’ll have to come up with the money to buy a new car. But it will also be inconvenient, as you’ll have to find a new way to get around until you can afford a new car.

Moreover, your insurance company will likely give you a check for the value of your car. But this value may not be enough to cover the cost of a new car, especially if you have a loan on your old car. In this case, you may have to rely on credit cards or loans from family and friends to help you make ends meet.

You Might Lose Your Job

You may miss work for an extended period. And if you can’t work, the company may hire another resource. And even if you do have disability insurance, it may not cover all your lost wages. As a result, you may find yourself in a difficult financial situation. Communicate with your employer about the accident and see what can be done. If possible, try to work from home or take a leave of absence until you’re ready to return to work.

You Might Have Sleepless Nights Due to PTSD

After a car accident, you might have trouble sleeping. This is perfectly normal and may last for several weeks or even months. The best thing you can do is to try to relax before bedtime by reading or taking a bath. Avoid watching television or using your phone in bed, as the light from these devices can make it harder to fall asleep. Also, avoid caffeine and alcohol, which can make sleeping harder. If you still have trouble sleeping, talk to your doctor about sleeping pills or therapy.

Final Word

A car accident can be a traumatic experience that will change your life. But by being prepared for the changes, you can make the transition easier. We are sure the tips mentioned above to tackle the changes were helpful. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to drop a comment below.