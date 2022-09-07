Thank you to everyone who registered for and joined us in yesterday’s 80th Anniversary Memorial Event Commemorating the Jewish Community of Kanczuga. I appreciate the feedback about it being a success in that we served to remember our relatives and their neighbors appropriately and meaningfully. Special thanks to Michael Freund for partnering to organize the event, and to those who joined us who are not connected to the Jews of Kanczuga, just to be part of remembering. I have posted the video to YouTube which you are welcome to view again, and share widely among other relatives and anyone else who will find it of interest. (324) Memorial for the Jewish Community of Kanczuga on the 80th anniversary of their murder – YouTube

As one of the follow up action items, we have established a fund to which you and others can donate to preserve the Jewish cemetery in Kanczuga. Please use this link and share with others: https://genesis123foundation.revv.co/kanczuga

It’s particularly timely that we held this event this week, with Israel’s president in Germany and the 50th anniversary commemoration of the massacre of Israel’s olympic team at the Munich olympics. I am pleased to share a link to my recent podcast about this, the first of a two part episode with the personal perspective of the sister of one of Israel’s victims. CPN – Massacre in Munich 50 Years Later – A Personal Perspective (part 1) – Inspiration from Zion from Jonathan Feldstein (charismapodcastnetwork.com)

Finally, for now, as the organizers, Michael Freund and I have written a number of articles about different perspectives on our families and their lives in Kanczuga, and relating to our lives today. I am pleased to share several links for your information.

There will be more, but this is a quick follow up so we don’t lose the momentum.