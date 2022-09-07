JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — September 7, 2022 — Yesterday, I had the privilege to host one of the most meaningful and emotional events of my life. I knew it was important to do, but didn’t know how significant it would be. The event was very personal, a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the murder of my great grandparents and their family, and the destruction of the Jewish community of Kanczuga, Poland, where they were from. This is the email I sent this morning to all the dozens of participants from three continents. I pray that you find it of interest and meaningful as well.
