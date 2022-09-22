How to Meet Business Challenges

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — September 22, 2022 — If you ask people what business is all about, you’ll get many different answers. People might say things like growth, commerce, making money, or moving goods and selling services. But above all, running a successful business is about meeting challenges. The tips below can help you excel at this.

Develop Problem Solving Skills

Working on your ability to think on your feet, adapt and pivot is critical. This will mean that whatever happens, even if it’s not a scenario you’ve considered, your instinct will be to identify the problem and try to find the solution. These skills can come in handy if you run into a problem like making sure your fleet is compliant with hours of service rules. You might realize that you have a problem when you are penalized for violating a rule or when you simply learn that you don’t really know all the details of the latest regulations. A great solution is an electronic logging device, which can help in tracking such things as driving limits and rest breaks as well keeping you up to date on any changes in the rules.

Make Crisis Plans

What’s the worst thing that can happen? How likely is it? Asking questions like these can help you visualize some worst-case scenarios and figure out how you’ll respond. Examples of crisis planning might be what to do if a company owner or key employee is incapacitated or in the case of a natural disaster like an earthquake, a hurricane or whatever else is most common in your area. You can’t plan for everything, but this is a great way to relieve stress that comes with any crisis and you should try to know what steps you’ll take in case of the most likely disasters.

Make Contingency Plans

Contingency planning may ultimately be more useful than crisis planning simply because these are things that are more likely to happen. It’s inevitable that there will be times when things don’t go to plan. While developing great problem-solving skills will be helpful in some of those situations, you should also anticipate and prepare for potential challenges ahead of time. If you’re launching a new product and the launch doesn’t go as well as expected or sales are stagnant, you need to have a Plan B. This should become second nature with at least one or two ideas you can fall back on when things go awry.

Succession Planning

There are several different elements of succession planning, such as cultivating and promoting talent in-house, but for the purposes of this article, the most important part is that it involves preparing for someone else to take over the business when the owner is no longer running it. In a family business, this could mean gradually training up younger family members and promoting them into positions of increasing responsibility. If it’s not a family business, this might be carried out with top employees. In a partnership, it might involve a cross purchase agreement. This means each person purchases life insurance and names the other as beneficiary so that either partner can buy the other’s share of the company. Ultimately, this will ensure that the company can continue running even if who is at the helm changes.