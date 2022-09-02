In Memoriam: Francesca (Kosick) Bossey – November 22, 1968 – August 17, 2022

Francesca was born on November 22, 1968 in Bronx County, NY.

She was the wife of 32-years to Christopher L. Bossey (YFD retired,) daughter of Donald (deceased,) & Mary Kosick of Georgia.

She was also the loving granddaughter of Patrick & Sonia Feenaghty (deceased.)

She is survived by many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles living throughout the United States who also morn with us regarding her untimely passing.

Francesca attended St. Nicholas of Tolentine grammar school in Bronx County, NY. After graduating, she was invited to attend The Bronx High School of Science (not an easy academic accomplishment,) but instead chose The Academy of Mount Saint Ursula (Bronx, NY) taking all the Regents level classes she could possibly take.

Francesca was a very learned autodidactic person as well as a veracious reader. You hardly saw her without a book or two in her hand at any given time. She strove to acquire knowledge and she kept charging onward and upward continuing her passion for education and learning throughout her entire life.

1990 she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications & Journalism.1999, She earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance (with a minor in Marketing.)

2016, She earned a Master of Science in accounting (cum laude.)

She was a candidate for the Certified Public Accountant examination, but Covid prevented her from finishing these very difficult exams.

Francesca became an accomplished finance and accounting professional with extensive experience in budgeting, forecasting, strategic planning, financial reporting, internal controls, and management.

She has held multiple senior-level finance and accounting positions in the private sector as well as becoming Deputy Budget Director for Westchester County for 6-years controlling a budget just shy of 2 billion dollars.

Francesca has held various management-level financial positions for publicly-traded companies such as advertising conglomerates DentsuAegis Network (DAN,) Omnicom, Citigroup, NASDAQ, and PepsiCo as well as running a successful service business with her husband for over 20-years.

She sat on the board of trustees for Mt. St. Ursula and Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington, NY.

Francesca loved to help people and believed in paying forward her blessings to the generations following her.

She was a very kind person who loved to cook gourmet meals.

She gave 4 shelter dogs a “forever home” in her adult lifespan with her husband.

Her smile lit up any room she entered.

She was loved by so many.

She will be greatly missed.

“There is but one straight course, and that is to seek truth and pursue it steadily.”

— George Washington

