Sarsour and Omar glorify the wearing of hijab as a religious right, a tribal identification.

But have they condemned the murder of that young Iranian woman by the police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly? Have they called for sanctions? Supported the incredibly brave uprising Iranian women have launched on her behalf? They are burning their hijab, cutting their hair, facing beatings, arrest, even death? Have they condemned the Iranian mullahs? Or removed their own hijab?

In 2010, I argued that the West should ban the burqa and niqab (face veiling). I did not argue for banning hijab, a head covering. It does not obscure one’s identity. But now, I am rethinking that position. As long as one woman anywhere can be harassed, beaten, arrested, or murdered because her hijab slipped or was seen as improperly worn—no woman should wear hijab. When all women are free to wear or not to wear a head-covering—then, and only then, might women choose what is right for them.