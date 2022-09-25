Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar—Have You Condemned the Iranian Mullahs?
By Phyllis Chesler

Tribune Archives Leave a Comment

Sarsour and Omar glorify the wearing of hijab as a religious right, a tribal identification.

Phyllis Chesler is an Emerita Professor of Psychology at City University of New York. She is a best-selling author, a legendary feminist leader, a retired psychotherapist and expert courtroom witness. She has lectured and organized political, legal, religious, and human rights campaigns in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and the Far East. Dr. Chesler is a co-founder of the Association for Women in Psychology (1969), The National Women’s Health Network (1974), and The International Committee for Women of the Wall (1989). She is a Shillman-Ginsburg Fellow at The Middle East Forum, and a fellow at the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP). Professor Chesler may be reached at her website www.phyllis-chesler.com

(L-R): Linda Sarsour and Ilhan Omar

But have they condemned the murder of that young Iranian woman by the police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly? Have they called for sanctions? Supported the incredibly brave uprising Iranian women have launched on her behalf? They are burning their hijab, cutting their hair, facing beatings, arrest, even death? Have they condemned the Iranian mullahs? Or removed their own hijab?

In 2010, I argued that the West should ban the burqa and niqab (face veiling). I did not argue for banning hijab, a head covering. It does not obscure one’s identity. But now, I am rethinking that position. As long as one woman anywhere can be harassed, beaten, arrested, or murdered because her hijab slipped or was seen as improperly worn—no woman should wear hijab. When all women are free to wear or not to wear a head-covering—then, and only then, might women choose what is right for them.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.