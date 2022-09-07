Masks No Longer Required on Westchester County Bee-Line Buses

White Plains, Westchester County, NY — September 7, 2022 — Effective immediately, masks will no longer be required on Westchester County Bee-Line Buses, and Bee-Line ParaTransit.  Earlier today, New York Governor Kathy Hochul removed the mask requirement on public transportation.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Largely steady COVID rates are making COVID part of our new reality, but not an illness that should impact our day-to-day life as it did two years ago. As always, those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask should do so, but that is a choice not a mandate.”

Latimer is still encouraging those who are eligible to receive the fourth COVID-19 vaccine. New York State still requires masks at health facilities, including nursing homes.

###

SOURCE: Carolyn Fortino | Deputy Communications Director | Office of Westchester County Executive George Latimer

