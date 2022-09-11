Mount Vernon Job Employment Opportunity Initiated by Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard on September 14th, From 9:30am-5:30pm

Mount Vernon, NY Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

MOUNT VERNON, NY — September 10, 2022 — Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Paterson-Howard has launched a jobs employment opportunity initiative to being defined as “Mount Vernon Works”. The first event is with employer Acacia Network (https://tapme.ws/x0XDLz), which has over 1,000 jobs/career opportunities.

The mayor has arranged for the Acacia Network to HIRE ON THE SPOT at an event EXCLUSIVELY FOR MOUNT VERNON RESIDENTS to be held on September 14th at Grace Baptist Church, 52 S. 6th Ave., Mount Vernon, NY, from 9:30am to 5:30pm. Salaries range from $35k to over $100k. Pre-Registration required at https://tapme.ws/oHyUur.

