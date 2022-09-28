Mount Vernon Police Investigating Two Shooting Incidents at the Same Location Yet Just Hours Apart

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, NY — September 28, 2022 — Mount Vernon Police are currently investigating two shooting incidents that occurred just hours apart in the area of 215 Union Avenue

At approximately 5:42 PM, on September 27th, 2022, Mount Vernon Police responded to the area of 215 Union Avenue on a report of shots fired and a man down. When officers arrived on the scene they located an 18-year-old male who had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper right chest area. Officers immediately rendered aid and requested Emergency Medical Services for the victim, who was transported to Jacobi Hospital, where he was taken into emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition. Investigation revealed that the incident occurred at the corner of Union Avenue and East 3rd Street and that the victim had fled from the shooter on foot eventually falling in front of 215 Union Avenue. The scene was processed and released by Mount Vernon Police detectives at 7:20 PM.

Then, at approximately 8:10 PM Mount Vernon Police again responded to the area of 215 Union Avenue after several calls were received of multiple shots fired at a crowd of people in the area. Responding officers did not find any victims and a canvas of surrounding hospitals for victims was negative, they did, however, recover five (5) shell casings in the immediate vicinity of 215 Union Avenue.

Mount Vernon Police Detectives are investigating this incident with the assistance of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Please note that all calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

