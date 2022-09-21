YONKERS, NY — September 21, 2022 —The outpouring of support for New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh’s re-election campaign garnered wide support from throughout Yonkers citizenry. Every religious body was represented by the head of their respective religious order in blessing his re-election bid. The tenor of each spoke to Assemblyman Nader Sayegh’s humanity toward every religious sect in the city and beyond. Out of respect for those clergy who attended with whom I was familiar, and out of respect for those whom I was unfamiliar, I will not mention them individually as I do not know them all. It must however be recognized that each spoke of their “love” and “respect” for Nader’s demeanor with respect for his interaction with each of the houses of worship they represent. Truth be told, I have never witnessed such an outpouring of sincerity and honesty. Their collective expression of love and respect for Nader was a highlight that spoke to Nader’s upbringing that raised him to respect all people, no matter their walk of life.

The assembly of politically minded supporters were also genuinely expressive in their adulation of a man whose many facets of accomplishment in the City of Yonkers was “effusive”. Truth be told, even though the word came to mind, I looked it up in the dictionary to make sure it was sufficiently befitting and pertinent in totality to Nader Sayegh. It is! “Effusive” is defined as “expressing feelings of gratitude, pleasure, and/or approval in an unrestrained or heartfelt manner.”

Nader Sayegh is a husband, a father, a lawyer, an educator, and a politician. He has married the highest quality of sincerity and forthrightness in his life as well as into the political arena to which he seeks re-election.

Nader Sayegh has ably populated his team with like demeanor, invested in serving the public interest as they do every day. Nader has redefined “politics and politicians” to a higher plane, influencing those with whom he crosses paths.

Nader Sayegh checks all the necessary boxes: respectful, compassionate, erudite, and accomplished in a conglomerate of disciplines and … yes, honest!