New York County Fair Finals to Take Place Sept. 6 at Monticello Raceway

SCHENECTADY, NY – The New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) County Fair Finals at Monticello Raceway will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Post-time is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

The 2022 County Fair Racing Booklet can be found here.

“The New York County Fair Series made 19 stops this summer across the state where horses went neck-to-neck to earn their way into the County Fair Finals,” said Steve Jones, trustee, New York Breeding Development Fund. “The hard work of many talented horsemen and equine athletes culminates in Tuesday’s racing and we anticipate a wonderful day of racing.”

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the New York Sire Stakes at

info@nysirestakes.com. Keep up to date with the latest news by visiting www.nysirestakes.com.

About the Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund: The Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund is a public benefit corporation established in 1965 by the Laverne Law (Laws of New York, Chapter 567 of the Laws of 1965). The mission of the fund is to promote agriculture through the breeding of Standardbred horses and the conduct of equine research within the state. To carry out its legislative mission, the Fund administers the New York Sire Stakes races, Excelsior/State Fair Series races, and County Fair Races.

