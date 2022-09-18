Notice of Yonkers Community Development Agency Regular Board Meeting – Monday, September 19, 2022 at 4:30 P.M.

YONKERS, NY — September 17, 2022 — A regular board meeting of the Yonkers Community Development Agency will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. in the Mayor’s Reception Room, City Hall, 40 South Broadway, 2nd Floor, Yonkers, New York 10701. 

For additional information, please contact Wanda Rodriguez by directing email to wanda.Rodriguez@YonkersNY.gov or by contacting her by telephone at 914-377-6650.

 

 

