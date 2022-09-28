Learn how to provide culturally competent healthcare to LGBTQ+ youth, a vulnerable population in need of knowledgeable, compassionate, and skilled nursing care.

LGBTQ+ youth comprise a patient population that needs a culturally competent approach from thoughtful healthcare providers. If we can provide high-quality, unbiased nursing care for LGBTQ+ youth, we can more readily meet the needs of this group vulnerable to health disparities.

Previous experience of prejudice can be a deterrent to seeking care. Fear of stigma and encountering discrimination is a key factor that can contribute to LGBTQ+ youth avoiding contact with the healthcare system.

Nurses are in a unique position to create more equitable care for LGBTQ+ youth. As the largest segment of the healthcare workforce, nurses have more points of contact with patients than other providers.

Nurses can seize the opportunity to bridge the gaps of care, tapping into the potential for connection, trust, patient engagement, and decreased negative outcomes. Keep reading to find out more about how to care for LGBTQ+ youth.