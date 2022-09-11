PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers IDA Regular Board of Directors Board Meeting – Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at IDA Office

Public Notice
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
Regular Board of Directors Meeting
will be held on
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
at 11:00 a.m.
Meeting will be held at …
Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, N.Y. 10701
YONKERS IDA BOARD MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT https://yonkersida.com/live-stream/
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Visit: www.yonkersida.com
Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notice
Link to Agenda:
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/IDA-Draft-Agenda-9-2022.pdf
Link to Meeting Materials:
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/IDA-Draft-Board-Meeting-Packet-9-13-2022.pdf
SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com