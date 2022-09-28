Pumpkin Point Returns to Governors Island on October 22nd.

The annual free pumpkin patch will bring new programs, family-friendly activities, performances, and more to historic Nolan Park during the final two weekends of October

All photos taken at Governor’s Island Pumpkin Point by Julienne Schaer

NEW YORK, NY — September 28, 2022 – The Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island today announced the return of Pumpkin Point, a free annual pumpkin patch and fall festival on Governors Island. Located in historic Nolan Park, Pumpkin Point will bring over 1,000 pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to the Island’s historic district, transforming the idyllic setting along with its naturally stunning fall foliage into a delightfully autumnal escape with free programs and activities for visitors of all ages. Visitors are invited to pick out their own pumpkins (free with suggested donation) on the weekends of October 22-23 and October 29-30, 2022, from 10am to 5pm.

“Fall is the perfect time to come explore Governors Island – from beautiful fall foliage to a free pumpkin patch to exciting programming, there is something for everyone,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “We invite all New Yorkers to hop on the ferry and take in the changing seasons!”

This year’s festivities will include plenty of free fall moments, pumpkin painting, and crafting activities all taking place October 22-23 and 29-30, as well as a rotating schedule of special events and performances from Rising Sun Performance Company, WonderSpark Puppets, Drag Story Hour, Brooklyn Magic Shop, Flying Leap Productions in collaboration with Governors Island tenant Beam Center, the National Park Service, and more to be announced. A full schedule of each weekend’s events can be found online at www.govisland.org/pumpkin- point. Trick or treating also returns to Pumpkin Point this year on Sunday, October 30—costumes encouraged. Food will be available for purchase onsite from Governors Island vendors each weekend.

Pumpkins left over from Pumpkin Point will be donated to local organizations fighting hunger in New York City, or composted on Governors Island by Earth Matter, which runs a Compost Learning Center at the Urban Farm on Governors Island.

“Each year, this magnificent free public event brings together people from all over New York City to enjoy the fall atmosphere here on Governors Island—one of the Island’s most magical times,” said Danny DiMarino, Senior Manager, Volunteer & Visitor Engagement at the Friends of Governors Island. “We cannot wait to welcome visitors to pick up some pumpkins, enjoy free programs, take in the crisp autumn air and changing leaves, and bask in the most magical time on Governors Island.”

In addition to Pumpkin Point, visitors can enjoy a roster of new events and activities all month long: Governors Island will participate in Forest for All NYC’s inaugural City of Forest Day with a volunteer activity and guided tree walk on October 15; Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s Arts Center at Governors Island, open Fridays through Sundays through the end of October, will hold their monthly Take Care Series on October 16; FAD Market will hold their final fall pop-up on October 15 and 16; NYCRUNS will hold their annual Haunted Island 5K and 10K race on October 29; Governors Island Arts’ Organizations in Residence continue to present exhibitions and events in Nolan Park and Colonels Row through the end of October; QC NY Spa is open daily with dozens of wellness experiences and two large pools; and more. See a full event calendar at www.govisland.org/things-to-do .

Pumpkin Point is co-presented by the Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island. Generous support for the event is provided by Nickelodeon, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Intrepid Productions.

Governors Island is open to the public Sunday through Thursday from 7am to 6pm and Friday and Saturday from 7am to 7pm. The Soissons Landing area immediately adjacent to the Manhattan ferry dock on Governors Island will remain open until 10pm Sunday through Thursday and 11pm Friday and Saturday as part of “Sunset at Soissons Landing,” an initiative that expands evening access to Governors Island, allowing visitors to enjoy the food, drinks, and sunset views of the Soissons Landing area evenings through October 31, 2022.

Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org.

Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, seniors 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers at any time.

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island daily on the South Brooklyn route, with stops in Lower Manhattan and along the Brooklyn waterfront. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc.

About the Trust for Governors Island

The Trust for Governors Island is the nonprofit corporation created by the City of New York that is responsible for the redevelopment and operation of 150 acres of Governors Island. The Trust’s mission is to realize the full potential of Governors Island for the inspiration and enjoyment of all New Yorkers, demonstrating a bold vision for public space. For more information, visit www.govisland.org

About The Friends of Governors Island

The Friends of Governors Island is an independent nonprofit that works to ensure the Island’s continued growth and accessibility as a vibrant public resource. As the designated fundraising partner of the Trust for Governors Island and the National Park Service, the Friends stewards the Island’s green spaces, enhances the visitor experience and builds a community dedicated to the Island’s future.