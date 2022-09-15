Representative Adriano Espaillat Convenes Meeting with House Democratic Leadership to Welcome Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader

Espaillat Hosted Meeting with Abinader and Democratic Congressional Leaders Culminates Meetings at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – September 15, 2022 — Today, Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) hosted Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the United States Capitol during a meeting with congressional leaders, ending a series of meetings during the President’s visit to Washington, DC.

“Thank you President Luis Abinader for returning to the U.S. Capitol today to meet with my colleagues here in Washington.

“I appreciate your longstanding friendship and collaboration between our two nations.”

“As a proud member of the Dominican American community and the first Dominican American elected to Congress, I am honored to host President Abinader to the U.S. Capitol to help further strengthen U.S. – Dominican Republic relations and our shared interests,” said Rep. Espaillat. “I am appreciative of our continuing friendship and collaboration and was delighted to be joined by several of my congressional colleagues to make today’s discussion successful.”

# # #

Representative Espaillat is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and his congressional district includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill and the north-west Bronx. First elected to Congress in 2016, Representative Espaillat is serving his third term in Congress. Representative Espaillat currently serves as a member of the influential U.S. House Committee on Appropriations responsible for funding the federal government’s vital activities. He is also a member of the House Committee on Education and Labor and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), where he serves in a leadership role as the Second Vice Chair and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, where he serves as Deputy Whip. Representative Espaillat also currently serves as a Senior Whip of the Democratic Caucus. To find out more about Rep. Espaillat, visit online at https://espaillat.house.gov/.

# # # # #

Congresista Adriano Espaillat organiza reunión con líderes demócratas de la Cámara para recibir al Presidente de República Dominicana, Luis Abinader

Reunión organizada por Espaillat con Abinader y líderes demócratas del Congreso culmina en el Capitolio de EE. UU.

“Gracias Presidente Luis Abinader por regresar hoy al Capitolio de los Estados Unidos para reunirse con mis colegas aquí en Washington.

“Agradezco su larga amistad y colaboración entre nuestras dos naciones.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Septiembre 15, 2022 — Hoy, el congresista Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) recibió al presidente de la República Dominicana, Luis Abinader, en el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos durante una reunión con líderes del Congreso, poniendo fin a una serie de reuniones durante la visita del Presidente a Washington, DC.

“Como miembro orgulloso de la comunidad domínico-estadounidense y el primer domínico-estadounidense elegido para el Congreso, me siento honrado de recibir al presidente Abinader en el Capitolio de los EE.UU. para ayudar a fortalecer aún más las relaciones entre los EE.UU. y la República Dominicana y nuestros intereses compartidos”, dijo el Rep. Espaillat. “Agradezco nuestra permanente amistad y colaboración y estoy encantado de que varios de mis colegas del Congreso se unan a mí para que la discusión de hoy fuera un éxito”.

Haga clic aquí para ver fotos de la reunión de hoy con el presidente Abinader en el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos.

# # #

El congresista Espaillat es el primer domínico-estadounidense en servir en la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos y su distrito congresual incluye las comunidades de Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill y el noroeste del Bronx. Elegido por primera vez al Congreso en 2016, el congresista Espaillat cumple su tercer mandato en el Congreso. El congresista Espaillat actualmente se desempeña como miembro del influyente Comité de Apropiaciones de la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos, responsable de financiar las actividades vitales del Gobierno federal. También es miembro del Caucus Hispano del Congreso (CHC), donde se desempeña como segundo vicepresidente y es miembro del Caucus Progresista del Congreso, donde se desempeña como subcoordinador (Deputy Whip). El congresista Espaillat también se desempeña actualmente como coordinador sénior del Caucus Demócrata. Para obtener más información sobre el congresista Espaillat, visite su portal en línea en https://espaillat.house.gov/.