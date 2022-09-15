WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 15, 2022 — Did you know that September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month? Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a lifelong battle with pain and multiple medical complications that often result in shortened lifespans. The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – and its member organizations – raise awareness to help find better treatments and a universal cure.

SCD is an inherited disease that involves a person’s red blood cells. Normal, healthy red blood cells move through the body’s small blood vessels. With SCD, a person’s red blood cells become hard and sticky, causing blood flow problems. SCD can cause chronic pain, leg ulcers, fatigue, neurocognitive issues, and other complications.

The life of a sickle cell warrior is often compounded by frequent hospitalizations, financial challenges, emotional problems, and constant setbacks. These factors leave many with the inability to work regular full-time jobs and can make it difficult to live a normal life.

Many adults with SCD turn to Social Security for help. Our team works with Social Security to train our community-based organizations on how to submit Social Security applications on behalf of their patients. This includes using Social Security’s online options to apply for disability benefits.

We look forward to promoting awareness of SCD this month – and every month – to ensure that SCD is a priority for everyone. We are open to any assistance, input, and relationship building with anyone interested. Please visit our website for more information and share it with those who need it.

Our posting of this blog does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation of any non-Social Security organization, author, or webpages.

About the Author: Linda Wilson, Membership Services Coordinator, Sickle Cell Disease Association of America