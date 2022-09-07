Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin Waldman and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, September 7, 2022 From 10am-12 Noon

eHezi Archives, Community, Finance, Governance, History, New Jersey, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio, SocioEconomics, Westchester County, NY, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Callers will be asked to give their first name so that they may be addressed respectfully.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/12141848. Please recognize that this hyperlink is specific to this specific broadcast. The hyperlink is unique for every new broadcast and changes every second week.

NEWARK, NJ, and YONKERS, NY — September 7, 2022 — The broadcast opens to Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman who discusses his most recent essay entitled, “Helping Ordinary Workers Begins with Simplifying the Tax Code”. From 10-11am ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris engages in the latest hyperlocal news as well as the latest national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon ET.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.