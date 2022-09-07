Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin Waldman and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, September 7, 2022 From 10am-12 Noon

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

NEWARK, NJ, and YONKERS, NY — September 7, 2022 — The broadcast opens to Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman who discusses his most recent essay entitled, “Helping Ordinary Workers Begins with Simplifying the Tax Code”. From 10-11am ET.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris engages in the latest hyperlocal news as well as the latest national and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon ET.