Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Approval of New York’s Electric Vehicle Deployment Plan

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo by and courtesy of Wikipedia.

ALBANY, NY — September 27, 2022 — “Earlier today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it has approved New York State’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan – a critical step to help New York build out the charging infrastructure needed to support the greater use of electric vehicles and protect our environment for future generations.

“The approval, which includes up to $175 million to expand New York’s network, will help further facilitate the transition to zero emission vehicles and advance New York State’s nation-leading goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combat climate change, improve air quality, provide benefits to disadvantaged communities, and create green jobs.

“I applaud Secretary Buttigieg and the Biden-Harris Administration for their swift action to approve New York’s NEVI plan, and thank Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand and the entire New York congressional delegation for passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

###

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office New York State 

