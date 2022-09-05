The Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz “Telling Us What They Really Think” and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – September 5, 2022, from 10am-12Noon ET

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is informed by the hosts/guests via the following Tuesday, September 5, 2022-specific hyperlink broadcast from 10am-12Noon ET:

TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — September 6, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge/constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyer, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole many gasps as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day. Focus on the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. So far, the fallout from that event foremost reveals just how deeply polarized the union is. It feels as though the U.S. is nation divided.

On one side, Democrats say that this shows that no one is above the law. And that Trump is in serious legal trouble. On other side, there are the Trump supporters (and Republicans in congress who depend on his supporters to get elected). They immediately and instinctively jumped to his defense. They claim that Democrats are obsessed with “getting Trump” and have reached a new level of politicizing the FBI (all the while immediately politicizing the event themselves). Growing findings of the Jan. 6 Committee coupled by documents held on hehalf of the People were inappropriately be in possession of the former president. We learn if their perception of events have changed their understanding of circumstances in one direction or another and what those ramifications will, may, or can have on the historical perspective of the “facts” as they unfurl. From 10-11a.m., ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor follows thereafter reviewing the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11a.m.-12Noon, ET.