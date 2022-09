Tampa, FL — September 13, 2022 — The U.S. Constitution Today with WMU-Cooley College Law School Profs. Brendan Beery and Jeffrey Swartz. From 10-11 a.m. ET.

Listeners are welcome to call in when staying on topic. Callers will be asked to share their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed. The call-in number is 347-205-9201.

One can listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” at a future date when engaging the following hyperlink code: http://tobtr.com/s/12143960