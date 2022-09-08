Webcast: Jordan and the United States: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in MENA

WEBCAST: Friday, September 16, 2022 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM ET

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — September 8, 2022 — The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is a key partner and strategic ally to the United States in one of the most volatile regions of the world. It continues to play an integral and leading role in maintaining peace and stability in the region particularly on the Palestinian-Israeli front, the fight against violent extremism, and in hosting millions of refugees from neighboring countries across time. At the same time, the resource scarce country grapples with its own socioeconomic challenges, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and skyrocketing unemployment amongst its educated youth and women. To discuss Jordan’s view on the geopolitical and geo-economic developments in the MENA region is Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Ayman Safadi. Minister Safadi will focus on US-Jordan relations, the Middle East Peace Process, developments in Syria as well as the impact of the Ukraine conflict on Jordan and the region’s food and energy security.