Richard Vincent, a Mount Vernon Resident Has Been Sentenced to 18 Years in State Prison for Fatal Stabbing

WHITE PLAINS, NY – September 29, 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Mount Vernon resident Richard Vincent, 43, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, to 18 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, for the 2019 fatal stabbing of a Mount Vernon man.

During the evening of March 12, 2019, the defendant cut 39-year-old Randy Streete’s throat and stabbed him multiple times during a physical altercation in the victim’s apartment on South Sixth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The next day, the victim’s girlfriend found him dead on his bedroom floor and called the police.

Following an investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department, the defendant surrendered himself and was arrested on March 20, 2019.

After a weeklong bench trial in April 2022, the defendant was found guilty of Manslaughter in the First Degree, a violent felony.

The case was before Judge George Fufidio in Westchester County Court, and was prosecuted by Bureau Chief Laura Murphy and Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Marcus, both of the Trials and Investigations Division.

Source: Anna Young | Public Information Officer | Westchester County District Attorney’s Office