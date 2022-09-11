Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, September 12, 2022 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, International/National Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq., Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris and Andrea Haynes, City of Mount Vernon Director of Economic Development on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

Subjects to be discussed are defined via the following specific hyperlink code … for the September 12, 2022nd broadcast. It may be heard “live” and/or “on demand” by way of this specific hyperlink: http://tobtr.com/s/12143494

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on the topics discussed

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

MOUNT VERNON, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — September 12, 2022 — Monday’s Westchester On the Level radio broadcast opens with White Plains Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey from 10-10:30am ET

Michael Edelman, Esq., International/National Political Analyst/Pundit follows from 10:30-11am ET.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will focus on hyperlocal/international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11-11:30am ET.

Andrea Haynes, Director of Economic Development of the City of Mount Vernon speaks to the economic opportunity she has summoned under the aegis of Mount Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard that will afford people employment opportunity that will range in the amount of remuneration from $35,000 to over $100,000 based on education, experience, ability, etc.