What is Water Enhancer?

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY —September 22, 2022 — The most popular water flavor enhancers are the little low-calorie or no-calorie squeeze bottles you can find at the grocery store to perk up your water. One of the most popular kinds of water enhancers is MiO. It comes in multiple flavors and claims that each MiO product supplies you with around 10% of your daily requirement for vitamins B3, B6, and B12. Furthermore, it contains sucralose, Ace-K, and stevia leaf extracts, among other sweeteners and flavors. The fact that it doesn’t contain any calories makes it suitable for people who want to limit their calorie intake. So, is mio bad for you? Let’s take a look.

What is in a MiO Water Enhancer?

The most common ingredients are sugar, flavorings, and artificial colors. This leaves us wondering, is MiO bad for? Although many of these ingredients are FDA-approved and found in many foods and beverages, a few may have an unfavorable impact on your health.

Propylene Glycol

This chemical serves as a solvent in items with added colors and flavors. There are some concerns about its safety since it’s used in paints and plastics. Several studies have confirmed its safety, and the FDA and other organizations have approved its use, as long as you don’t exceed five percent of your daily intake (which would be a very, very high amount!). An extreme dose of water enhancer has led to kidney damage in other species, but just a little should not cause damage to humans.

Sucralose

Sucralose has a sweetness 600 times greater than table sugar. The FDA has reviewed over 100 studies and determined it is safe to consume. However, some critics say “not so fast!” because of reports of adverse effects in rodents (leukemia and effects on the thymus gland). Although there is a lot of evidence that sucralose is safe for humans, these animal studies may cause some people to avoid it.

Acesulfame Potassium (a.k.a., “Ace-K”)

Ace-K is 200 times sweeter than sugar and has also been approved by the FDA after nearly 100 scientific studies. However, some food safety advocates have pointed out that many of those studies were conducted in the 1970s and had serious flaws. This may lead you to question, is MiO bad for you?

Artificial Colors

These can be found in a broad range of foods and beverages, and each ranks differently regarding safety. It has been reported that some dyes may cause hyperactivity in children, as well as Blue-1 and Yellow-5 causing allergic reactions in some people. Further research is needed on the safety of these dyes since they are so commonly used in foods.

Natural Flavors

According to the FDA, natural flavors can be applied to any food additive that originated in nature. That doesn’t sound too bad, right? The problem is that natural flavors often have some solvent and preservatives, which make up 80 to 90 percent of the volume. Despite the small amount, it still has artificial ingredients in the end product. There is no long-term research on the effects of consuming natural flavors regularly.

Are Flavored Water Enhancers Safe to Drink?

MiO water enhancers are compact, convenient, easy-to-use packaging which appeals to busy consumers. It comes in various flavors and is easy to keep on hand to be used anytime, anywhere. It can even be made in large batches and stored in your refrigerator. But the question remains, is MiO bad for you?

While the FDA generally recognizes high-intensity sweeteners in flavored water enhancers as safe for the general public, we do not know all their effects, especially for long-term use.

According to some studies, certain sweeteners may alter the bacteria in our digestive systems, which may adversely affect human health.

The Bottom Line

The health community still has a negative view of some of the ingredients found in MiO. There’s mixed research on whether they’re bad for your health, but a few servings of a water enhancer (used as directed on the label) are not likely to expose you to enough of these ingredients to cause harm. As they say, everything in moderation. Additionally, water enhancers have many benefits, such as keeping you hydrated and helping you avoid sugary beverages. You may have to weigh the pros and cons of what matters most before deciding on a water enhancer. Is it necessary that the items you buy do not contain flavors or colors added to them? Which sugar do you prefer, plain white or artificial? Are organic ingredients important to you? So, is MiO bad for you? We’ll leave it up to you to decide. Happy hydrating!