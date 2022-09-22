LEGAL NOTICE

CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS

PUBLIC HEARING

AMENDMENT TO 2022/2023 CAPITAL BUDGET

I, Lakisha Collins-Bellamy, City Council President of the City of Yonkers, do hereby call a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the 2022/2023 Capital Budget of the City of Yonkers as follows:

Wednesday, September 28th, 2022

City Council Chambers

City Hall

40 South Broadway – 4th Floor

Yonkers, New York

7:00 p.m.

The proposed amendment to the Capital Budget for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023, increasing the estimated total authorization set forth in said Capital Budget by an amount not to exceed Forty-Three Million Two Hundred Ninety-Six Thousand Four Hundred Fifty-One Dollars, increasing the estimated total authorization set forth in said Capital Budget from Eighty-Six Million One Hundred Sixty-One Thousand Six Hundred Thirty-Nine ($86,161,639) Dollars, to an amount not to exceed One Hundred Twenty-Nine Million Four Hundred Fifty-Eighty Thousand and Ninety ($129,458,090) Dollars, to fund capital projects in and for the City of Yonkers.

Anyone wishing to speak may sign up on the night of the hearing at the hearing site. Each speaker shall be permitted three minutes and speakers shall be called in the order in which they have signed up.

LAKISHA COLLINS-BELLAMY

CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT

September 21, 2022