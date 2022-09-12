Yonkers Economic Development Corp. – Board Meeting to Be Held on Tuesday, September 13th @ 12 Noon

Public Notice

 

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

BOARD MEETING

will be held on

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

at 12:00 p.m.

Meeting will be held at:

 

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, N.Y. 10701 

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Visit: www.yedcorp.com 

Link to Agenda:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-9-2022-Agenda.pdf

Meeting Materials:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Website-YEDC-Draft-Board-Meeting-Packet-9-13-2022.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant |  Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com