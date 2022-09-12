Yonkers Economic Development Corp. – Board Meeting to Be Held on Tuesday, September 13th @ 12 Noon

Public Notice
Yonkers Economic Development Corp.
BOARD MEETING
will be held on
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
at 12:00 p.m.
Meeting will be held at:
Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, N.Y. 10701
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Visit: www.yedcorp.com
Link to Agenda:
https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-9-2022-Agenda.pdf
Meeting Materials:
https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Website-YEDC-Draft-Board-Meeting-Packet-9-13-2022.pdf
