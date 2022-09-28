Yonkers Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime for Violent Attack on Asian Senior

WHITE PLAINS, NY – September 27, 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty on September 27, 2022, to committing a violent hate crime in March 2022 against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. The defendant cursed at the victim, punched her more than 100 times in and about her head, repeatedly stomped on her upper body, and spit on her.

“Today’s agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence,”

DA Rocah said. “I want to assure every community in Westchester County that my office will use every resource at our disposal to fight hate and hold perpetrators accountable. In addition to vigorously prosecuting these cases, we are continuing our work with our government partners and the community at large to offer training, education and outreach related to hate crimes and bias incidents.”

The defendant pled guilty to Assault in the First Degree as a Hate Crime, a violent felony. According to his plea agreement, the defendant will be sentenced on November 29, 2022, to 17½ years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision. The defendant was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department on March 11, 2022, and held without bail since.

On March 11, 2022, at approximately 6:07 p.m., the defendant yelled at the victim, who is of Filipino descent, that she was an “Asian bitch.” The defendant then approached the victim from behind as she entered the vestibule of her apartment building on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground. The defendant continued to punch the victim more than 100 times, repeatedly stomped on her upper body in his construction boots, and then spit on her. The Yonkers Police Department arrested the defendant shortly after the incident, which was captured on video surveillance.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face.

The case is before Judge Anne Minihan in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Catalina Blanco Buitrago of the Trials and Investigations Division.

NOTE: If you are a victim or witness to a hate crime or bias incident, please contact the District Attorney’s Office at 914-995-TIPS (8477)

