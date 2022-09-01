YPD Crime Alert – Yonkers Police Investigate Shooting and Assault

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — September 1, 2022 – The Yonkers Police Department is presently investigating two incidents that occurred in the downtown area today.
At approximately 12:45 PM in the area of Mill Street, two men were engaged in an apparent dispute when the suspect fired several shots at the victim, striking him two times in the upper body; the suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are actively working the case to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. Updates to follow.
At approximately 4:18 PM in the area of 25 Prospect Street, a female suspect approached a female victim from behind and struck her in the head with a ball-pen hammer; the suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a local area hospital with a head laceration and is expected to recover. Both parties were known to each other and the incident appears to be domestic in nature; charges are pending against the suspect.
SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos, Public Information Officer, City of Yonkers Police Department