6 Things That Most Heavily Impact the Effectiveness of Your Marketing Strategy

October 21, 2022 — Mastering marketing isn't a one-time effort. It's a long-term, ongoing campaign that can significantly impact your brand's overall success. But even after you start a good marketing strategy, you must remember that the strategy could falter and require more support.

Today, let’s break down six things that heavily impact the effectiveness of your marketing strategies. That way, you can correct for these factors or use them to improve your results across the board.

1. Your Target Audience Information

You need to understand how your target audience information can impact your marketing campaign. If, for example, your target audience is primarily comprised of middle-aged women, your marketing materials will inevitably look different than if you believe your target audience is primarily comprised of college-aged men.

Therefore, you must ensure your target audience information is accurate, comprehensive, and understood by everyone on your marketing team. If you don’t have enough information to reach the right conclusions about your target audience, get it. Focus on market research before launching your first ad or consider a new marketing campaign.

2. Market Environment

Next, the market environment or the economy can impact your marketing strategy’s success. Simply put, if the economy does poorly, people spend less money; don’t attribute your business making less revenue to your marketing strategy’s lack of success.

The reverse is also true. Your marketing campaign could use some upgrades, but you may not notice if the economy is doing well and people are in the mood to spend cash. Pay attention to broader economic and market trends so you can understand just how effective your marketing strategy is.

3. Marketing Vector

Then there’s marketing vector, or how you present your marketing materials to your target audience. For instance, your marketing strategy might not be doing so well if you primarily run TV or PPC Google ads.

But what if you took the same marketing information and applied it instead to candid social media marketing videos, to organic traffic generation, and to search engine optimization? In that case, your marketing strategy might be more successful.

No marketing strategy exists in a vacuum. You must understand how the type of marketing materials you put out – and how your audience interacts with your marketing – can impact your marketing strategy’s overall effectiveness.

If you believe you have a solid strategy but are not producing great returns, take those same strategic insights but use them for different types of advertisements. The results might just surprise you.

4. Calls to Action

Each advertisement’s call to action can further impact the effectiveness of your marketing strategy. A call to action is for a viewer or reader to do something, like sign up for an email newsletter, make a purchase, etc.

However, people don’t respond to calls to action that aren’t well-designed, that aren’t punchy, and that isn’t persuasive. If the rest of an advertisement is excellent, but the call to action needs work, your marketing strategy and overall results could suffer.

Make sure each ad’s call to action is:

Short, sweet, and to the point

Persuasive and compelling

Easy for the reader or viewer to complete

These steps will make your calls to action more successful and effective. If you need help creating a good call to action for emails, for example, an ecommerce email marketing agency could help you design and launch a stellar email marketing campaign.

5. Authenticity

People these days look for authenticity in all marketing materials. To that end, your marketing strategy should heavily focus on transmitting or proving authenticity to your target audience.

If your current marketing strategy doesn’t feel very authentic, it could suffer overall. To improve authenticity:

Create candid or testimonial videos showcasing just how much people love your products or brand

Make sure your marketing materials aren’t overly sales or promotional if they aren’t outright ads

Above all else, make sure your marketing materials feel tied to your overall brand identity and voice

Use an expert agency, like an eCommerce email marketing agency, to ensure your chosen marketing materials feel right to their recipients.

6. Marketing Value

Lastly, the value your marketing materials divide to your target audience members will impact your overall campaign success. Each marketing ad you put out, such as an eCommerce email marketing agency’s newsletter or informative blog post, must provide some value to your target consumers, such as entertainment, information, or the opportunity to buy something at a discount.

Go through your marketing materials, such as upcoming social media posts or videos, and ensure you fully understand the value they should impart to your audience. If the value isn’t clear, or if it’s not accessible, rework the marketing material until the value is plain as day.

In the end, the above six factors can impact your marketing strategy and your overall brand success. Don’t forget them – use them to maximize your marketing campaign’s effectiveness and reach more people than ever!