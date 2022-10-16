A Public Hearing Will Be Held Under the Auspices of the YEDC Regarding WY Manor – Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

Public Notice
A PUBLIC HEARING will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 for the following: WY Manor L.P. at 2:00 p.m.
A PUBLIC HEARING will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 for the following … WY Manor L.P. at 2:00 p.m. at the Yonkers IDA Office, Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701
# # #
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651.
Please visit: ww.yedcorp.com for notices
Link to Notices:
WY Manor L.P.
https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/YEDC-Whitney-Young-Manor-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-TEFRA.pdf
# # #
SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, NY 10701
Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650