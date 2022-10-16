A Public Hearing Will Be Held Under the Auspices of the YEDC Regarding WY Manor – Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

Tribune Archives, Community, Economic Development, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, YEDC Leave a Comment

Public Notice

A PUBLIC HEARING will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022  for the following: WY Manor L.P. at 2:00 p.m. 


A PUBLIC HEARING will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 for the following … WY Manor L.P. at 2:00 p.m. at the Yonkers IDA Office, Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701

# # #

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651.

Please visit: ww.yedcorp.com  for notices

Link to Notices:

WY Manor L.P.

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/YEDC-Whitney-Young-Manor-Notice-of-Public-Hearing-TEFRA.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency

470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, NY 10701

 Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650

www.yonkersida.com