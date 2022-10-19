Budget & Finance Committee Meeting October 25, 2022 at 5:00pm ET

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY —October 25, 2022 — Please be advised that the Budget & Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:00PM.

The Meeting will be held IN PERSON in the City Council Chambers, City Hall 4th Floor.

See attached agenda.

BUDGET & FINANCE COMMITTEE

City Council President Lakisha Collins Bellamy – Chair

Majority Leader – Tasha Diaz

Majority Whip – John Rubbo

Minority Leader – Mike Breen

Councilmember Corazon Pineda-Isaac

Councilmember Shanae Williams

Councilmember Anthony Merante

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office : 914-377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029.

City Council President Lakisha Collins Bellamy October 25, 2022 at 5:00pm

1. RESOLUTION APPROVING LEASE AMENDMENT AND THE SUBLEASING OF 127 NORTH BROADWAY BY THE POLICE ATHLETIC LEAGUE TO THE S.I.C. FILM SCHOOL

2. Special Ordinance – authorizing the acceptance of Federal 2022 Home Investment Partnerships Grant Year 48 Funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and amending the City of Yonkers Grant Budget for Fiscal Year 2022/23. (Positive Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers.)

3. Resolution – State Environmental Quality Review Act for various capital projects in the City of Yonkers. (No Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers.)

4. Special Ordinance – BOND ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS, NEWYORK AUTHORIZING FUNDING FOR THE CITY’S SHARE OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE CACACE PARKING GARAGE; STATING THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM COST THEREOF IS $15,000,000; APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT THEREFOR AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS OF SAID CITY IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF

NOT TO EXCEED $15,000,000 TO FINANCE SAID APPROPRIATION. (Negative Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers.)

5. Special Ordinance – Bond Ordinance of the City of Yonkers, New

York authorizing funding for various Capital Projects included in the City’s 2022-23 Capital Budget, as amended stating the total estimated maximum cost thereof is $5,296,451; appropriating said amount therefor; and authorizing the issuance of bonds of said city in the principal amount of not to exceed $5,296,451 to finance said appropriation. (Negative Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers.)

6. Special Ordinance – BOND ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS, NEW YORK AUTHORIZING FUNDING FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ONE OR MORE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY TO BE USED AS THE SITE OF THE NEW WATERFRONT PARK; STATING THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM COST THEREOF IS $13,000,000; APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT THEREFOR AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS OF SAID CITY IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $13,000,000 TO FINANCE SAID APPROPRIATION. (Negative Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers.)